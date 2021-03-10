PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 6.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $241.76. 12,038,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,462,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

