PayPie Trading 86.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, PayPie has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $313.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

