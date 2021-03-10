PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.11% of PBF Energy worth $120,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $102,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.