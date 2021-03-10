PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 6,268,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,153,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

