PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 5,588,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,119,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

