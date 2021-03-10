PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

