PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of PC Connection worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in PC Connection by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

