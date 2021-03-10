Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.60

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 1549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGC. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

