Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.