PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.50. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 239,521 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 in the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.