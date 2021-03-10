PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,345,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,845,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 in the last 90 days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

