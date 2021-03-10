Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $22,501.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00138513 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,816,493 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.