Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 361.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $110,139.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $306.12 or 0.00542598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

