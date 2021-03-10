Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.