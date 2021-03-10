Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Up 5.6% Following Earnings Beat

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 644,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 537,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

