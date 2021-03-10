Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.53

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.53 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 1216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,336,000. BP PLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

