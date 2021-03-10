Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $768.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $768.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

