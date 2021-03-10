Peony Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $5,198.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00055740 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,975,075 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

