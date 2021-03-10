Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.42

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 1804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $689.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.