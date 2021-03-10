pEOS Trading Up 35.2% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $738,144.39 and $396.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

