PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $171,190.94 and $186.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005360 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003171 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00190536 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,164,152 coins and its circulating supply is 43,915,553 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.