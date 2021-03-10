Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.57

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 26876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

