Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 396 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

