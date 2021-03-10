Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

PFMT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

