Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 8.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1,427,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,908,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The stock has a market cap of $605.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

