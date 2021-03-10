Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 8.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 1,427,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,908,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
The stock has a market cap of $605.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
