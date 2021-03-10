Permission Coin (ASK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.46 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 347.4% higher against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $32.64 million and $4.46 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00506911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $282.02 or 0.00522281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00076685 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

