Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $6.72 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $146.41 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.72 or 0.00011959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.00503331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00531230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00076301 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars.

