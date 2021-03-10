Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Petards Group plc (PEG.L) shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 88,208 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.15.

About Petards Group plc (PEG.L) (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

