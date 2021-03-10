Peter J. Ippolito Sells 1,726 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $706.10. 560,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,234. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.51 and a 200 day moving average of $708.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $738.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

