PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronald Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 172,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,633. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

