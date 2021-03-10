Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Up 7.8%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.84. 52,423,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 42,922,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

