Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.