Pharvaris N.V.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Pharvaris had issued 8,270,500 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $165,410,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

PHVS stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

