Phoenix Global One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.50 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $37.65 million and $5.50 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.47 or 0.00495812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00067129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00729358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00052716 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,486,263,963 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars.

