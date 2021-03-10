Phoenix New Media (FENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

