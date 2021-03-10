PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Volume Tops $174,838.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $174,838.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.