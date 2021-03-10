Phoneum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,542.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $206,324.31 and $5,542.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,023,655,968 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.