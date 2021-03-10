Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0002

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $213,787.23 and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,018,920,568 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

