Phore (PHR) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Phore has a market cap of $10.79 million and $25,482.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,447,819 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.