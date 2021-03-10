Photon (PHO) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 100.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Photon has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $154,017.72 and $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,055.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.55 or 0.03199561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00356960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.00982123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00394536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00243966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 38,594,763,980 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.