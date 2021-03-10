PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PHX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 93,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

