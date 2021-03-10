PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $266,963.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

