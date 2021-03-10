PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $444,635.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,650,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

