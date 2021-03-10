Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 264,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 436,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

