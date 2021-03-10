Pillar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,833.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $85,833.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

