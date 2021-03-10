Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,052. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

