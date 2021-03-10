Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading 8% Higher

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.48. 13,579,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,670,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,572,725 shares of company stock valued at $116,048,931.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,689,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

