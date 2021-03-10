Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

PXD traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,907 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

