Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,171,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,384,588. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.