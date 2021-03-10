Piper Sandler Comments on Signify Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE SGFY opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.